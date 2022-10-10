DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 5-year-old shot himself and his 7-year-old sister in Dillon County Monday afternoon, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

The 5-year-old got ahold of a gun Monday afternoon and shot himself and his 7-year-old sister on Sandy Ridge Road, deputies said.

Both children are expected to survive.

It’s unclear if anyone will face charges. No other details were immediately available, but the incident remains under investigation.