DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have arrested a man wanted for murder in Dillon County.
Markaus Devaugh Davis was arrested on Monday, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.
He had been wanted on murder and attempted murder charges in connection with a Jan. 21 shooting that killed Joe David Pittman, Jr., 37, of Thomasville, North Carolina, and injured another person. It happened on Sandy Acres Drive.
Authorities did not say where Davis was arrested, but the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office and members of a U.S. Marshal’s Service assisted in his capture.
No additional information was immediately available.
* * *
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.