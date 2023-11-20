DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man who has been missing out of Horry County since July.

The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that Matthew Prebeg, 41, was last seen leaving Myrtle Beach on July 8.

His car was found abandoned but locked with his cell phone, driver’s license and clothes inside of it. It was found off of Highway 38 in the Latta area.

The sheriff’s office said Prebeg last used his debit card at a McDonald’s in Latta on July 8 at 1:40 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Horry County police at 843-915-5350 or the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office at 843-774-1435.