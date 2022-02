One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that will lead to an arrest in a 2021 murder in Dillon County.

James McLean, of Dillon, was found dead in a truck on Oct. 31 in the area of Oakland Road and Pine Needle Court, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Shannon Grainger at (843) 774-1432, or through the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.