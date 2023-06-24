DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) – The barricade situation where a suspect was barricaded inside a home on Pocosin Road in Latta ended Friday evening, according to deputies.
Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell confirmed Friday that the situation is over and no one was hurt.
Pernell said the suspect has been taken into custody and expects charges Monday.
