Dillion, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies got a reported call on a black bear walking around a residential neighborhood at about 8 a.m. in Dillon.
The bear was walking around the Newtown community, according to Chief Jamie Hamilton.
Deputies and the Department of Natural Resources are trying to get the bear from down a tree as of Friday afternoon.
Chief Hamilton could not confirm whether or not the bear had been shot.
