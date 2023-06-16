Dillion, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies got a reported call on a black bear walking around a residential neighborhood at about 8 a.m. in Dillon.

The bear was walking around the Newtown community, according to Chief Jamie Hamilton.

Deputies and the Department of Natural Resources are trying to get the bear from down a tree as of Friday afternoon.

Chief Hamilton could not confirm whether or not the bear had been shot.

