DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A bicyclist was hit and killed by an SUV Tuesday evening in Dillon County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened at about 6:05 p.m. on Highway 301 N. near W. County Club Road about three miles north of Dillon, SCHP Master Trooper Gary Miller said.

The 2002 GMC SUV and the bicyclist were both going north on Highway 301, Miller said. The SUV driver was alone in the vehicle, and there are no charges.

No additional information was immediately available.

