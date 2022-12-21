DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A bicyclist was hit and killed by an SUV Tuesday evening in Dillon County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
It happened at about 6:05 p.m. on Highway 301 N. near W. County Club Road about three miles north of Dillon, SCHP Master Trooper Gary Miller said.
The 2002 GMC SUV and the bicyclist were both going north on Highway 301, Miller said. The SUV driver was alone in the vehicle, and there are no charges.
No additional information was immediately available.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Count on News13 for updates.
* * *
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.