DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man arrested in connection to an October deadly shooting in the Oak Grove community of Dillon County was denied bond Monday afternoon and it was revealed that an incriminating cellphone video was recovered by law enforcement, according to Assistant Fourth Solicitor Shipp Daniel.

Jonathan Cary Vanhorn was arrested in the deadly shooting of Brandon Seals. Vanhorn is being held at the Dillon County Sheriff’s Department.

Brandon Michael Seals died at the hospital after he was shot shortly before noon on Sept. 9 in the Westover Road area in the Oak Grove community, authorities said. He was shot multiple times.

Assistant Fourth Solicitor Shipp Daniel said law enforcement found an incriminating cell phone video.

“Law enforcement in its investigation, obtained a video from Vanhorn’s cell phone,” Daniel said. “Where in the video, Vanhorn talks about going to kill the victim while walking to the victim’s house to kill the victim.”

The state argued against bond for Vanhorn claiming he was a danger to the community and the judge denied his bond agreeing with the state.

Shipp stressed that everyone charged with a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

