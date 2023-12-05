DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man accused of shooting and killing Dillon County elementary school principal Wendy Cook in August 2022 was denied bond for a third time on Monday, according to Assistant Fourth Circuit Solicitor, Shipp Daniel.

Kyle Church was arrested after authorities found Cook, 54, dead inside a car early after being called to Church’s home on Southwind Road. She had been shot once in the chest with a 9 mm handgun, according to arrest warrants in the case.

Daniel, in a statement, said Church made a motion for bond and it was opposed because they believe Church belongs in jail.

“While everyone charged with a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty, we are confident in the evidence,” Daniel said. “We look forward to presenting our case and to getting justice for Wendy and her family.”

Church was denied bond shortly after his arrest in August 2022 and then again in May 2023. During the August bond hearing, officials said there is video evidence of the killing and that Church and Cook had a short-term relationship.

Cook was the principal at Stewart Heights Elementary School in Dillon School District Four, with more than 25 years of experience with the district.