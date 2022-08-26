DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A bond hearing is scheduled for Monday for a man accused of killing a Dillon County principal, according to Fourth Circuit Assistant Solicitor Shipp Daniel.

The bond hearing for Kyle Church is expected to take place at 10:15 a.m. at the Dillon County Judicial Center, Daniel said.

Wendy Cook, 54, was shot and killed Sunday morning. Cook was the principal at Stewart Heights elementary School in Dillon County Four School District.

Authorities arrested Church, 31, after being called at about 3:15 a.m. to an address on Southwind Road, which is just outside Dillon, to investigate gunshots. according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell.

Church lives on Southwind Road, according to warrants.

The warrants state that the shooting happened “at his residence,” but does not specify if it happened inside, outside or in the vehicle. What the two were doing together was not noted.

He shot her in the chest with a 9mm handgun with “malice aforethought,” according to the warrants.

The warrants state that he is captured on video confessing to the killing.

Church has also been charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Deputies initially also said both Church and Cook were found in the car, but on Thursday, the sheriff’s office said they only found Cook and a firearm in the car.

