DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A bridge on South Carolina Highway 41 over the Little Pee Dee River in Dillon County will be closed temporarily for repairs, the South Carolina Department of Transportation said in a news release Tuesday.
SCDOT said it recently began repairs as part of the agency’s strategic 10-year plan to repair and replace bridges throughout South Carolina.
“We appreciate the patience of motorists as SCDOT works to complete the repairs later this year,” the department said in a news release.
A signed detour route has been established using Highway 57, Lester Road, Bermuda Road and Highway 41.
