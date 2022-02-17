Brother will do ‘whatever it takes’ to bring missing Dillon County woman home

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is now offering a $1,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of Crystal McDaniel, who was last seen in September.

Her brother, Lawrence Blackmon, said he has grown frustrated with the lack of progress in her case.

A spokesperson for the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office said he hopes the reward will renew public interest in the case and help find answers.

Blackmon said he has been involved with several searches for McDaniel, both with the help of law enforcement and without. He said the five months since his sister, a mother of two, went missing have changed him.

“I’ve never been this way until my sister went missing,” he said. “Most days, I stay away from everybody. I try not to let it get to me, but it’s real hard. Whatever it takes for me to bring my sister home, that’s what I will do.”

Blackmon said it is time for someone who know what happened to McDaniel to speak up.

He said he is offering $2,000 and a car on top of the sheriff’s office’s reward for information that leads to her.