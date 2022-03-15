DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — CareSouth Carolina and SCDHEC are working together to open a new location in Dillon.

Opening on May 10, the office located at 1016 Old Latta Highway in Dillon, will take over as the new location for both CareSouth Carolina–currently located at 207 East Monroe Street–and SCDHEC (Dillon County Health Department)–currently located at 201 W. Hampton St. The partnership will allow the two organizations to provide more convenient and accessible services to Dillon County.

“In this partnership CareSouth Carolina will be assuming some of the direct clinical services currently provided by DHEC,” Jim Bruckner, DHEC’s public health director for the Pee Dee said. “DHEC will continue to see WIC clients and will focus on the more traditional core public health services like community epidemiology (communicable disease surveillance/management); tuberculosis surveillance and treatment; compliance work (Title X, vaccines for children, etc.); newborn home visits when applicable; community health promotion and education efforts; and working with the community on Community Health Assessment and Community Health Improvement Planning. DHEC’s goal in all of this is to make Dillon County a healthy and thriving community to live and work in.”

The new facility, with a total of 18,640 square feet, more than quadruples CareSouth Carolina’s capacity to provide services to Dillon County and surrounding areas. In addition to the services provided at the current location, the new facility will provide space for additional primary care providers and additional support services including a pharmacy with a drive thru.