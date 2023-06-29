DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW ) – The case of a Dillon County resident shooting a bear wandering around in the Newtown Community is headed to the 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources told News13.

According to SCDNR officials, the case will await 4th Circuit Solicitor Will Rogers’ decision.

A Dillon County resident shot the bear on June 16 that had been wandering around in the Newtown community, according to DNR officials.

The animal was later euthanized after DNR officers shot it with a tranquilizer gun and it fell out of a tree at about 25 to 30 feet in the air, DNR Lt., Ben Byers said.