DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 41-year-old woman died earlier this month when her car rear-ended a semi-truck that was stopped in traffic on Interstate 95 in Dillon County, Coroner Donnie Grimsley said.
Krystle Hamilton of Dillon County died in the crash, which happened on Sept. 6 near mile-marker 186, Grimsley said.
She was driving a Dodge Charger that hit the truck, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt.
The highway patrol is investigating the crash.
