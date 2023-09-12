DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The victim in a deadly shooting that happened Saturday morning in Dillon County has been identified.

Brandon Seals, 29, of Dillon County, died after the shooting on Westover Road in the Oak Grove community, according to Coroner Donnie Grimsley. Authorities said he had been shot multiple times, and his death has been ruled a homicide.

On Monday, the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help finding the person responsible for the killing.

No additional details about the shooting were immediately available.

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.