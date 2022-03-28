DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A deadly crash was reported Monday afternoon in Dillon County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.
At least one person was killed in a crash that happened at about 2 p.m. on SC 57 near Meekins Road, south of the city of Dillon, according to troopers.
Troopers are expected to release more details later. Count on News13 for updates.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.