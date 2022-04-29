DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are investigating Friday after a body was found in a Dillon County creek, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell.

The body was found in Shoe Hill Creek off Bakers Mill Road in the Hamer area, Pernell said. The sheriff’s office is not sure yet how the person died and their identity has not been released.

No other information was immediately available.

