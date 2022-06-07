DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Dillon County, according to Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton.
The shooting happened in the Bunker Hill area of the county, but Hamilton did not provide a more specific location.
It’s unclear if anyone was injured.
No other details were immediately available. News13 is working to learn more.
This shooting marks the 150th shooting in the News13 viewing area this year, according to a News13 crime analysis. 2022 has seen fewer shootings than the same time period in 2021.
