DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating an elderly man who is diabetic and in the early stages of dementia.

Ronnie Tolbert Harper, 78, is 6-foot-1 and weighs 176 pounds. He has gray hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing green pants, a blue and red striped shirt and black shoes.

Harper was last seen leaving Eucalyptus Drive at about 8 p.m. on Monday. He was driving his Burgundy 2005 Ford F-150 with South Carolina license-plate number VXU600, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 843-841-3707. Count on News13 for updates.