DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Dillon County authorities are investigating after a shootout and vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in the Newtown community.

It all began when someone in a car shot at a home, according to Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton of the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. That prompted someone inside the home to return fire.

As a result, Hamilton said the vehicle crashed into a tree, injuring a man who had been inside.

All of the individuals involved in the incident left the scene, but Hamilton said the man hurt in the crash later showed up at a hospital. He is expected to be OK.

No additional information was immediately available.

