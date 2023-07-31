DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Dillon County Coroner’s Office has identified a 34-year-old man who was shot and killed in a nightclub on Saturday.

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley said Brandon Roshad Bildon, 34, of Dillon County was killed in the shooting.

The shooting happened at Club Reflexxions 2.0 along Highway 301 North, according to officials. This was the third shooting at the nightclub since February 2021.

The first one happened February 2021 and sent one person to the hospital. The second one happened in January 2022 and killed a 31-year-old North Carolina man.

Deputies have not said if any arrests have been made in the shooting.