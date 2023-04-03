DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian who was hit and killed by a dump truck on Interstate 95 in Dillon County on Thursday has been identified, Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley confirmed to News13.

Cherelle Nicole McFadden, 34, of Darlington County was killed after walking south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The incident happened at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday near mile-marker 193 on the interstate, SCHP said.

No one else was injured during the incident.