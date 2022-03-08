DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Dillon County Coroner has identified two people killed in separate shootings over the weekend.

Zwaquan Brown, 27, of Dillon County, was killed Saturday in a shooting on Church Street off Highway 301, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley. Brown was allegedly shot and killed by his brother.

Kei’juan Fore, 18, of Latta, was killed Sunday in a shooting on West Dargan Street, according to Grimsley.

Details about both shootings are limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates.