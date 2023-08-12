DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The autopsy results for the late Sheriff Douglas ‘Humbunny’ Pernell revealed the late sheriff died from heart disease, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley.

Grimsley said the autopsy was performed Tuesday morning and his death was ruled a natural death.

Visitation for the late Sheriff will be held Saturday at Manning Baptist Church in Dillon from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery in Latta, and the repast will be held afterwards at the South of The Border Convention Center and the public is invited.

The funeral will be held Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at the Florence Center and parking will be located at gate 5.

The family has asked that they be the first ones in the building, and the public can enter shortly after.