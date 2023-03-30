DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One of the agenda items discussed during the Dillon County Council Meeting on March 23 was “Security System Repairs at the Judicial Center.”

Lt. Douglas Wayne Kirby with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office told News13 more about the issue and what deputies are doing to combat it.

“The server that currently controls the security system is failing and certain aspects of it no longer function,” Kirby said. “A new server and operating software are required to repair the system.”

The repairs will cost just over $32,500, according to Kirby. The funds to pay for the repair will come from the Dillon County Public Building Maintenance Account.

“If the system is not repaired then the building will suffer from an inability to be secure and operate properly,” Kirby said.

Kirby said the sheriff’s office is working with the vendor to have the repairs done as soon as possible.