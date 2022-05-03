DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — A member of the Dillon County Council has died, according to a social media post Monday from Dillon County Fire Station #3.

“Our sincerest condolences to the family of our Councilman Christopher Miller,” the post reads.

Miller helped the station buy a new truck, and was an advocate for first responders, according to the post. He also spent time as a volunteer firefighter.

Miller died Monday after an illness, according to information from Cooke Funeral Home.

Miller, of Lake View, represented District 2, which covers the southeastern part of the county.

He was born in Lumberton and owned LMS, Inc, which deals with HVAC systems.

A funeral is planned for 10 a.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church in Lake View.