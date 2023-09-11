DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Dillon County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding whoever shot and killed a man late Saturday morning in the Oak Grove community.

Deputies were called at 11:48 a.m. Saturday to Westover Road about a gunshot victim, the sheriff’s office said. That’s where they found the man, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead after being taken by EMS to McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, the sheriff’s office said.

No additional details about the investigation were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call detective Reggie Thompson at 843-774-1432, non-emergency dispatch at 843-841-3707. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page or through Pee Dee Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (274-6372).