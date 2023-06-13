DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) – Dillon County deputies are looking for a truck and trailer that were stolen out of a yard in Latta Tuesday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, a white 2006 Ford F-250 truck was stolen along with a landscaping trailer hauling two lawn mowers and other landscaping equipment.

Deputies believe the vehicle was taken between 6 and 7:30 a.m., according to the post.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 843-841-3707.