DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) – Dillon County deputies are looking for a truck and trailer that were stolen out of a yard in Latta Tuesday morning.
According to a Facebook post from the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, a white 2006 Ford F-250 truck was stolen along with a landscaping trailer hauling two lawn mowers and other landscaping equipment.
Deputies believe the vehicle was taken between 6 and 7:30 a.m., according to the post.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 843-841-3707.
