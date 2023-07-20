DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Dillon County deputy and another vehicle were involved in a crash Thursday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said.

It happened at about 2 p.m. in the area of Black Branch Road and Highway 301 S., Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton said. No one was hurt and Hamilton could not say whether the deputy was on a call at the time.

No additional details were immediately available.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating, according to Hamilton. Count on News13 for updates.