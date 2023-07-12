DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three unsolved cases from 2021 and 2022 — two homicides and a woman’s disappearance from the Floydale community — are getting the attention of investigators in Dillon County.

Rewards for information are being offered in each case, the Dillon County Sheriff’s said Tuesday in a Facebook post. Authorities have given no indication that any of the cases are connected.

The largest reward — $6,000 — involves the killing of James McLean, 24, of Dillon on Oct. 31, 2021. He was found dead in a silver Dodge Ram pickup after deputies responded at about 2 a.m. to Oakland Road and Pine Needle Court, the sheriff’s office said.

The second unsolved homicide happened on April 23, 2022. Deputies responded at about 3:30 a.m. to Millers nightclub on Kentyre Road to investigate a report of shots fired.

When they got there, they found Barry Dunham, 22, in a parking lot between two vehicles, the sheriff’s office said. He had been shot and was later pronounced dead at a hospital. The case currently has a $1,000 reward.

Crystal McDaniel

A $1,000 reward for information is also being offered for information that leads authorities to Crystal McDaniel, 38, a mother of two who disappeared from the Floydale community on Sept. 27, 2021. She was last seen in the area of Lester Road and Sugar Hill Road and was wearing a pink or purple shirt, blue Jeans and black shoes.

Her brother, Lawrence Blackmon, told News13 on February 2021 that he had grown frustrated with the lack of progress in her case and that he would do whatever he could to bring his sister home.

Anyone with information about any of the investigations is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-774-1432, Dillon County central dispatch at 843-841-3707 or Pee Dee Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).