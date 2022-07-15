DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Dillon County jury convicted a man for killing a man during a home invasion, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Earl G. Johnson, Jr. was found guilty of murder by a jury after a three-day trial that ended Thursday, according to a news release.

Judge Paul Burch sentenced Johnson to life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to the release.

Johnson killed Phillip Miles, who was the son of the homeowner, during an attempted robbery on Aug. 19, 2017, according to the release.