LAKE VIEW, S.C. (WBTW) — Dillon County native and NFL free agent linebacker Shaquille Leonard has signed with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles announced the one-year signing on social media on Monday following a 42-19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Leonard, a Lake View native, was released by the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 21 after five-plus seasons.

The Eagles play Sunday at 8:20 p.m. against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. The Eagles won the previous matchup this season 28-23.