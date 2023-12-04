LAKE VIEW, S.C. (WBTW) — Dillon County native and NFL free agent linebacker Shaquille Leonard has signed with the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Eagles announced the one-year signing on social media on Monday following a 42-19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Leonard, a Lake View native, was released by the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 21 after five-plus seasons.
The Eagles play Sunday at 8:20 p.m. against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. The Eagles won the previous matchup this season 28-23.
