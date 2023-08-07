DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell died unexpectedly on Monday, according to officials.

News13 just spoke with Pernell last week, when he spoke out after a deadly shooting at a Dillon County nightclub.

Dillon Mayor Tally McColl released a statement following Pernell’s death.

“The city of Dillon as well as the entire county grieves the loss of our Sheriff Douglas Pernell,” McColl said. “Our most sincere condolences go out to Cynthia and the family. Our hearts and prayers are with you.”

Officials from other counties offered their condolences for Pernell and his family.

“On behalf of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, we offer our sincere condolences to the family, friends, citizens and staff of Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell as he unexpectedly passed away on Monday,” the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

“Our sincere condolences are extended to Cynthia and the entire family of Sheriff Douglas ‘Humbunny’ Pernell,” Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said on Facebook. “Sheriff Pernell served the people of Dillon County well for many years. May the Lord bless you now, and forever more.”

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley told News13 that Pernell died at his home on Monday, though no cause of death was immediately available.

Pernell was the sheriff of Dillon County for the past three years.