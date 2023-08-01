DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell is speaking out after another deadly shooting at a nightclub in the Hamer area on Saturday.

The parking lot of Club Reflexxions 2.0 is still littered with cones and police tape, from where a 34-year-old man was killed.

Club Reflexxions 2.0 has been open since 2000, according to its social media platforms. The shooting Saturday was at least the third shooting at the nightclub since February 2021.

“It’s a club that has been a thorn in my side since I’ve been the sheriff of Dillon County for the past three year,” Pernell said.

The first one happened February 2021 and sent one person to the hospital. The second one happened in January 2022 and killed a 31-year-old North Carolina man.

“18 months ago, I went before county council and proposed to them to come up with an ordinance so that we can shut down at 2 a.m. in Dillon County . . .” Pernell said. “It’s a consumption place of business.”

Pernell believes that the cause of the violence at the club is because it stays open until 4 a.m. He said many clubs in North Carolina close at 2 a.m., and North Carolinians cross South Carolina state lines into Dillon County to continue partying.

News13 reached out to the chair of Dillon County Council about a possible ordinance, and he said they did not have a comment at this time.

Pernell said those who might want to go out to places like Club Reflexxions might want to consider heading home early.

“Watch where you go, and 2:00 or 3:00 in the morning, you know, hopefully you’d be considered on your way home instead of wanting to be out to the club that time of night,” he said. “Because most of the violence that we have happens at that time of the morning.”

News13 spoke with Fourth Circuit Solicitor Will Rogers who said that he and other Dillon County officials are exploring many options to decrease the violence at the club. One of the options being considered is shutting the club down for good.

News13 tried calling the owners of the club but the line was busy. When we reached out on social media for a comment, we did get a response.