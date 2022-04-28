DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell said he would like to see nightclubs close at 2 a.m. to help prevent crime.

Pernell said crime isn’t only coming from nightclubs, but if there’s anything he can do to save a life, he’d do it. He addressed the county council Wednesday.

“We are a community open for business but we are not a county open to crime,” Pernell said in a Facebook post. “I’m asking the county as well as citizens to join me in the effort to help stop shootings in our communities.”

The most recent shooting at a Dillon County nightclub happened Saturday when a 22-year-old was killed.