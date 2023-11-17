LAKE VIEW, S.C. (WBTW) — The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is helping provide law-enforcement coverage in the town of Lake View while officials look for replacements for the town’s police chief and officers, officials said.

“The Town of Lake View is going through a lot of Changes,” the town said in a Nov. 10 Facebook post. “There have been many rumors and false information floating around but as we all know when there is change of Leadership we also have change throughout the organization.

“Please continue to support us as we make changes to make the best decisions for our town. The safety of the Town of Lake View and its citizens will always be our top priority. Our current officers and Chief have decided to move on to better endeavors in their lives.

“The Town of Lake View would like to thank them for their hard work and dedication to our town and wish them well in their next journey in life. The Mayor along with the Town Council have a plan in place to fill All police officer positions as soon as possible. We thank you all for your continued support and prayers. Let us all remember that we are Deeply Rooted and Rising Together.”

News13 reached called the town on Friday. A person who answered the phone said the town has an interim police chief in place but couldn’t provide any additional information and forwarded the call to the interim chief’s voicemail. We have not yet received a call back.

No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.

