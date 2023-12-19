DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Dillon County voters began going to the polls Tuesday morning to elect a new sheriff.

Interim Sheriff Jamie Hamilton, a Democrat, and Garrett Byrd, a Republican, are running to serve the remainder of the term of the late Sheriff Douglas “Humbunny” Pernell, who died in August. The winner would have to run again next year to remain in office.

Hamilton served as the chief deputy under Pernell and was appointed interim sheriff by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster after Pernell’s death. He defeated challenger Larry Abraham in the Oct. 17 Democratic primary.

Byrd worked for the South Carolina Highway Patrol and was stationed in Dillon for 26 years. He was unopposed in the Republican primary.

The polls opened at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 7 p.m. Officials will meet at 9 a.m. Friday to certify the results of the election.