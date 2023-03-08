DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Dillon County woman who is charged with homicide by child abuse in a 2019 infant’s death is set to be tried on the week of March 20 in Dillon County, according to the 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Judy Wallace Cox faces that charge after the death of Jeremiah Thompson, a 5-month-old.

Warrants allege that on Feb. 12, 2019, Cox caused “great bodily injury or harm upon a child” by shaking the child in a way that “caused severe damage to the brain area and severe trauma to the eye area.”

The incident happened at a daycare which Cox no longer owns. Cox had been caring for children for 15 years prior to this incident and had never been arrested before.