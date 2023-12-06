DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Pee Dee woman impacted by multiple sclerosis has started her own support group.

The group is supported by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and will be the nearest support group within 100 miles of the area.

The group’s founder, Latasha Sellers, said when she was first diagnosed, not even her doctors gave her much information.

“It was like a secret,” she said.

Multiple sclerosis is a chronic condition that attacks the protective covering of nerve fibers, leading to communication problems between the brain and the rest of the body.

Sellers said when she started researching MS, she found it impacted more than one million other people as well.

“Sometimes it affects my speech, it does different things to my body,” she said.

Sellers said it’s still a “doable” disorder, though. She’s since become a certified support group leader through the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

She said through the support group, she hopes to help bring awareness to MS but also share the knowledge she’s learned with others.

“A lot of people see me ride the scooter in town. I went with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, and they were the ones that got the scooter for me,” Sellers said. “So, I saw that those resources were available to me and then I wanted to see if I could bring the resources to the families that suffer with it also.”

Other key names around town have met and supported Sellers as well, including Dillon County Sheriff Jamie Hamilton and Sellers’ pastor, Ricky Gilchrist.

Gilchrist said he’s supported Sellers’ vision from the very beginning.

“We’ve seen her even in some slight disabilities of herself, but she still challenged herself within,” Gilchrist said. “She has certainly strived to make Dillon County a better place.”

Sellers said anyone looking to support or join the initiative should come to the group’s first meeting in January at the Dillon County Library.