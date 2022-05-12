DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — Dillon police made an arrest in the 2021 murder of Qushawn Alford, according to the department.

Bradley Wheeler was arrested and charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, and felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to police.

The charges are in connection with the death of Qushawn Alford. Alford was killed Sept. 5, 2021 on Wix Road in Dillon, according to police.

Wheeler is also charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime for an incident April 9 on S. MacArthur Avenue in Dillon, police said.