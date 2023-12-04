DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Early voting began Monday in a special election to choose a new sheriff in Dillon County.

Voters are chosing between interim Sheriff Jamie Hamilton, a Democrat, and Garrett Byrd, a Republican. The election is Dec. 19.

Early voting will continue through Dec. 15, according to the Dillon County Elections and Voter Registration Office. The office is open from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Official will meet at 9 a.m. on Dec. 22 to certify the results of the election.

Hamilton was appointment interim sheriff by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster after the unexpected death of Sheriff Douglas “Humbunny” Pernell in August. He defeated challenger Larry Abraham in the Oct. 17 Democratic primary. Byrd was unopposed in the primary.