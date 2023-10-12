DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The family of a man shot to death last month in Dillon County is offering a $3,500 reward for information that helps authorities catch his killer.

Brandon Michael Seals died at the hospital after he was shot shortly before noon on Sept. 9 in the Westover Road area in the Oak Grove community, authorities said. He was shot multiple times.

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday in a Facebook post that the family will pay $1,750 once an arrest is made and another $1,750 once someone has been convicted.

No additional details about the investigation have been made public.

Anyone with information is asked to call detective Reggie Thompson at 843-774-1432, the non-emergency dispatch at 843-841-3707 or to contact the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office through its Facebook page. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372).

