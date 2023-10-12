DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The family of a man shot to death last month in Dillon County is offering a $3,500 reward for information that helps authorities catch his killer.
Brandon Michael Seals died at the hospital after he was shot shortly before noon on Sept. 9 in the Westover Road area in the Oak Grove community, authorities said. He was shot multiple times.
The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday in a Facebook post that the family will pay $1,750 once an arrest is made and another $1,750 once someone has been convicted.
No additional details about the investigation have been made public.
Anyone with information is asked to call detective Reggie Thompson at 843-774-1432, the non-emergency dispatch at 843-841-3707 or to contact the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office through its Facebook page. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372).
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Count on News13 for updates.
* * *
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in West Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.