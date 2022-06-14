DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lake View High School graduate and Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard donated $15,000 toward paying for the caskets of victims in the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting, according to his foundation.

The Darius Leonard Maniac Foundation donated the funds to Soulshine, which provided custom caskets.

“Once I heard the terrible news about the Uvalde school shooting, I knew that I wanted to do something to help those suffering,” Leonard said in the announcement. “I am pleased to announce that The Maniac Foundation has donated 15k to Soulshine who provided each victim of the shooting with a custom casket.”

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in the shooting in late May.

Leonard formed his foundation in 2020 with his wife, Kayla. The foundation also aids with children’s health and wellness programs, along with initiatives to get students excited about math. It primarily targets families in Indianapolis and Lake View.