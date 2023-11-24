LAKE VIEW, S.C. (WBTW) — A former Lake View police officer speaks out after being fired by the town’s mayor.

News13 was told the termination happened against the police chief’s will. After the termination, News13 was told the police chief alongside two other officers quit shortly after.

Former victims advocate, Jennifer Dotson, said she just bought a home before she was fired on the spot by the mayor after he asked for her opinion.

“I don’t feel that anyone is above the law,” Dotson said.

Dotson said the conflict with Lake View Mayor Sterling Lee and the police department started in October after Mayor Lee held a large tailgate party in Lake View. Dotson claims people who attended were drinking and smoking marijuana despite the event being held on town property.

Dotson said the department also received a 9-1-1 call of someone waving a weapon.

“Everything was always family friendly you know,” Dotson said. “And this one was not family friendly. And there were people that were highly intoxicated. There were people who drove drunk after the event. Who put their children in the car and drove.”

Following the event, Dotson said she was called to Mayor Lee’s office. She said he asked her what was going on with the police department and why officers were leaving.

Dotson said she asked for permission to speak freely which was granted.

“It doesn’t matter what office you have you have to follow the law,” Dotson said. “And when you break those laws, and you ask me about it. I’m going to tell you and he absolutely fired me on the spot.”

Documents from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy report Dotson was fired by Lee without then Police Chief Jason Turner’s knowledge.

The report said Mayor Lee told Turner that Dotson was fired because she was “being disrespectful.”

Dotson said after she was fired, the entire department quit, including the police chief and two other officers.

“It’s wrong to give a person permission to speak and then because you don’t like what they have to say you terminate a good person,” she said. “I’ve never mistreated anybody. I’ve never had any complaints.”

Dotson said she plans to file a lawsuit in the upcoming months. News13 reached out to Mayor Lee for a comment but was told he didn’t have one.