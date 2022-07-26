LATTA, S.C. (WBTW) — A lawsuit from a former Latta police chief against the town has been dismissed, according to federal court documents.

Crystal Moore filed a lawsuit against the town and its administrator Jarrett Taylor in 2021. The documents, filed in court March 29, show the lawsuit was dismissed because a settlement was reached. Details of the settlement have not been disclosed.

The 18-page lawsuit claimed Moore was retaliated against for reporting sexual harassment by a town employee. Moore said she was doing her job by requesting the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office create a police report for the incident.

The lawsuit claimed Moore suffered emotional distress caused by Taylor. Moore also claimed the town refused to do anything to prevent harassment and retaliation against her, according to the lawsuit.

News13 obtained the disciplinary action reports from the Town of Latta, explaining Moore’s suspension. According to the documents, Moore was suspended for failing to inform supervisors of a sexual harassment claim, revealing an officer’s salary at a public meeting, and failing to file vehicle reports.

Taylor documents that Moore failed to follow proper procedure in notifying town leaders when a town employee claimed she was sexually harassed by her supervisor. The written reprimand says Moore did not attempt to contact the town assistant administrator or her two immediate supervisors before calling the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office to take over the sexual harassment claim and investigation.