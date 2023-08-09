DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The funeral for Dillon County Sheriff Douglas “Humbunny” Pernell will be Sunday afternoon in Florence, the sheriff’s office announced.

Pernell, 61, died Monday night at his home.

The funeral will be at 2 p.m. at the Florence Center at 3300 W. Radio Drive in Florence. Visitation will be from noon until 7 p.m. Saturday at Manning Baptist Church, which is at 308 E. Calhoun St., in Dillon.

“On behalf of Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton and the staff of the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, we want to express our sincere thanks to everyone for the outpouring of support and prayers during this difficult time,” the sheriff’s office said. “We ask you to continue to pray for the family of Sheriff Douglas Pernell, his friends, the staff of Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and the Citizens of Dillon County.”

Dillon County Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton also mourned the loss of his “friend” in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

“Lost… that’s the best word that I can use to describe myself. I am going to be completely transparent.. I’m broken.. I have lost my closest friend, boss, spiritual leader… Douglas Pernell I simply cannot use all the great words to describe my friend. We worked shoulder to shoulder. I was his shadow. We were talking and laughing Monday and he is gone. My heart will never be the same. We coached together, cried together, shared victory together, defeat together. I have been in a fog and what feels like a terrible dream. HE LOVED DILLON COUNTY, he loved people. Some would say that I have described someone worthy of a Nobel peace prize, President, etc.. and he certainly could have been but he chose to be an humble man.. He never questioned God, and I know he is in the seat of Glory. He finished the race and kept the faith. Please pray for us and our community.”

Pernell was elected sheriff in 2020. Before that, he was the chief deputy for seven years. On Tuesday, condolences poured in from many of Pernell’s peers, and colleagues, including Brian Wallace, the sheriff in neighboring Marion County.

“He was committed and he was dedicated the whole time,” Wallace said. “And he never gave up. And I think his dream of being sheriff was achieved.”