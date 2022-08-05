LATTA, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman who was part of a mother-son scheme and was caught in Latta will spend more than 18 years in prison, according to an announcement Friday form the South Carolina States Attorney’s Office.

Quinae Shamrya Stephens, 41, of Douglasville, Georgia, was convicted of conspiracy to commit wire and bank fraud, identity theft, aggravated identity theft, access device fraud, interstate transportation of a stolen vehicle and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

She was also accused of using fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loans that were in her name.

Stephens and her son, 23-year-old Deandre Copes, were traveling from New Jersey to Florida in a stolen rental van when they caught Latta officers’ attention as they were going back and forth from a bank to a store. When authorities searched the van, they found more than a dozen different identification documents, a device for re-encoding credit cards and more than 25 debit and credit cards that belonged to other people.

A Secret Service investigation found that Stephens downloaded instructions from the dark web and used software to get personally identifiable information. Her laptop also had material and files that could be used to create fake banking websites.

She also had a loaded semi-automatic handgun, and was previously banned from owning a gun and ammunition due to felony convictions.

Witnesses and victims from California, Minnesota, New Jersey, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia and South Carolina attended the trial.

She received sentencing enhancements for being a leader in a criminal enterprise, and for obstruction of justice, according to Friday’s announcement.

She attempted to use a “sovereign citizen defense,” which claims that federal courts don’t have jurisdiction over individuals, and is not considered a valid argument, according to the announcement.

After spending 224 months in federal prison, she will have five years of court-ordered supervision. She will also have to pay restitution.

Her son, who testified at her trial, was previously sentenced to time served after pleading guilty to similar charges.