LATTA, S.C. (WBTW) — No one was hurt after a Latta home was shot at about 10 a.m. Thursday, according to authorities.

Two people were outside of the home on Chapel Street, and four were inside at the time, Latta Police Chief Josh Holt told News13. He characterized the area as a “quiet neighborhood.”

He said the suspect was driving down the street, stopped, got out of the car and then shot into the home. Police have identified the suspect, but no arrests have been made.