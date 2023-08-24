DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A house fire in Dillon left 4 children and 3 adults displaced, according to Dillon County fire officials.
Officials said the fire started outside of the home at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night on Coreys Court in Dillon.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Dillon County Fire Department with assistance from the Dillon County Sheriff’s Department
